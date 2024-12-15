Parssinen was scratched for the eighth time in 11 games when he sat out Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Injuries opened the door for Parssinen to play in November, but he didn't do enough to stay in the lineup when he had the chance. He's at five points, 11 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-8 rating through 15 appearances this season. For now, the Predators appear content with letting Zachary L'Heureux get a longer look in a middle-six role, so there's no telling when Parssinen might get another chance.