Parssinen supplied a primary assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Predators have instilled a lot of faith in Parssinen, as the rookie is operating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. However, the bad news is that Nashville has struggled offensively -- it ranks 27th in goals per game (2.75) -- and more growing pains should be expected from Parssinen as the Finn adjusts to hockey's highest level of competition.