Parssinen (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Chicago, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
It will be Nashville's fourth straight game without Parssinen. He has five goals and 23 points in 42 contests this season. Parssinen was working through a cold stretch offensively before the injury, recording no goals and two assists over his last eight outings.
