Parssinen (upper body) hasn't resumed skating according to GM David Poile, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports Tuesday.

Parssinen has been out of action since late February and seems no closer to getting back onto the ice. Unfortunately, the club never offered a more clear recovery timeline, so for now fantasy players will probably have to just consider him out indefinitely. Even once given the all-clear, the youngster is far from a lock for the lineup and may have to spend time as a healthy scratch periodically.