Parssinen (upper body) will not be on Nashville's two-game road trip, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports Tuesday.

Parssinen has been out of action since Feb. 23 against the Sharks, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf. Before suffering his upper-body injury, the Finnish winger was mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he registered a mere nine shots. Still, it's been a solid rookie campaign for Parssinen, as he has garnered 23 points in 42 appearances this season, including eight power-play points.