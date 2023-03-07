Parssinen (upper body) will not play Monday against Vancouver, per the NHL's media site.
Parssinen will miss his fifth straight game and the team hasn't provided much of an update on his status. The rookie forward has 23 points in 42 games. He can be considered out indefinitely until more information is available.
