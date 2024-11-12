Parssinen notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Parssinen has two goals and two assists during his active four-game point streak. He set up a Luke Evangelista tally in the first period of Monday's game. Parssinen has five points, six shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances. While it took him a while to gain a steady spot in the lineup, he appears to have it now as the third-line center.