Parssinen (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Coyotes, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Parssinen was injured Thursday against Boston and will now miss at least one contest as a result. The 22-year-old rookie has 23 points through 42 games this season. Nashville will dress seven defensemen Sunday.
More News
-
Predators' Juuso Parssinen: Can't finish Thursday's game•
-
Predators' Juuso Parssinen: Provides two assists Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuso Parssinen: Adds two assists in win•
-
Predators' Juuso Parssinen: Atones for penalty•
-
Predators' Juuso Parssinen: Point streak at six games•
-
Predators' Juuso Parssinen: Two points against Montreal•