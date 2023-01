Parssinen registered two assists in a 5-3 win against Carolina on Thursday.

Parssinen's first helper was recorded while the Predators had the man advantage. He has three goals and 11 points in 23 games, including five power-play points. Parssinen went into Thursday's action averaging 2:10 of ice time with the man advantage, and that role should enable him to make decent offensive contributions for as long as the 21-year-old has it.