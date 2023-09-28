Parssinen (lower body) is playing in the Predators' intrasquad game Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Parssinen has been considered day-to-day early in camp, but his participation in a game-like situation suggests he's healthy. The 22-year-old winger is expected to fill a middle-six role while seeing some power-play time this season.
