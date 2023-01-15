Parssinen produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Parssinen has an active six-game point streak, logging a goal and seven helpers in that span. This was his second power-play assist during the streak. The 21-year-old forward has bounced around the lineup at times, but he's seeing the bulk of his even-strength time on the top line while also playing on the top power-play unit, so there's fantasy upside to be had. The seventh-round pick from 2019 has 17 points (six on the power play), 35 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-1 rating through 28 appearances.