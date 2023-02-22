Parssinen had two assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver on Tuesday.
Parssinen's first helper was recorded while Nashville had the man advantage. He has five goals and 23 points in 41 games in 2022-23, including eight power-play points. Parssinen entered Tuesday's action in the midst of a six-game scoring drought.
