Parssinen was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, per Robby Stanley of NHL.com.

Parssinen played in 44 regular-season games for Nashville this year, recording eight goals and four assists to go along with 54 shots on goal. The 23-year-old was spotted at morning skate Thursday, so it looks like he could get into the lineup for Friday's Game 3 versus Vancouver. If he does play, expect Lomberg to slide into a bottom-six role.