Parssinen (upper body) is still day-to-day and won't play Tuesday against Detroit, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Parssinen will miss his ninth straight game. He has produced five goals and 23 points in 42 games this season. Nashville will also be without Filip Forsberg (upper body) again versus the Red Wings, but Luke Evangelista (upper body) should return to the lineup.