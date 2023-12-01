Parssinen netted a goal in a 6-1 win against Minnesota on Thursday.

Parssinen's tally came early in the third period and merely narrowed Minnesota's lead to 5-1. He has four goals and five points in 21 contests this season. While that's not much offensive production, he is averaging 15:00 of ice time, including 1:52 with the man advantage, so the 22-year-old is in a position to improve. We saw evidence Parssinen could do better in 2022-23 when he recorded 25 points (six goals) in 45 contests with Nashville as a rookie.