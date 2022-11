Parssinen found the back of the net in a 2-1 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

It was an ideal NHL debut for Parssinen. He got a chance to play alongside Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund. Parssinen ended up logging 17:49 of ice time, including 4:02 on the power play. He earned that opportunity by scoring two goals and nine points in 10 AHL games this season.