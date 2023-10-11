Parssinen scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Parssinen put the Predators ahead 2-1 in the opening seconds of the third quarter, beating Jonas Johansson through the five-hole after a Lightning turnover. After tallying six goals and 25 points in 45 games as a rookie last year, the 22-year-old Parssinen will get a chance on Nashville's top line alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg to begin the 2023-24 campaign.