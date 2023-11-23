Parssinen netted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Flames.

Parssinen was helped out on the man advantage by Philip Tomasino and Ryan McDonagh. The 22-year-old Finn ended up with a minus-1 rating, three shots on goal and eight faceoff victories in 14 faceoff opportunities in his 15:56 of ice time. Parssinen snapped a 10-game scoreless skid since notching an assists against the Sharks back on Oct. 21.