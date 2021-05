Parssinen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Parssinen was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He took a strong step forward with eight goals and 34 assists in 55 regular-season games with TPS of Finland's Liiga, and he added another eight points in 13 contests during the playoffs. The Finnish forward could make the leap to North America in 2021-22, but he's likely a couple of years away from getting a look with the big club.