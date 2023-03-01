Parssinen (upper body) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Parssinen is set for his second straight absence after suffering the injury last Thursday versus the Sharks. Mark Jankowski was recalled and will slot into the lineup in a middle-six role, while Thomas Novak and Cody Glass continue to center the top-two lines.
