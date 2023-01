Parssinen scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

He helped set up a Filip Forsberg tally early in the second period and potted his own goal late in the third as he snuck a puck through heavy traffic in front of Sam Montembeault. Parssinen snapped a 23-game goal drought with the performance but he did extend his point streak to five games, a stretch in which the 21-year-old rookie has six helpers in addition to his fourth goal of the season.