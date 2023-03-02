Parssinen (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Florida, according to Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
Parssinen also missed Nashville's previous two games. He has five goals and 23 points in 42 contests this season. With Parssinen unavailable, Mark Jankowski is projected to stay in the lineup for the second straight game.
