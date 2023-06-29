Lind was selected 46th overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The younger brother of Kraken property Kole Lind, Kalan is noticeable seemingly every single time he is on the ice. He moves well and is extremely physical, throwing his body around whenever he gets the chance. Lind's offensive game is quite basic, although he did average more than a point-per-game (16G, 44P in 43GP) for WHL Red Deer this past season. With this type of compete level, it's very easy to envision Lind as a bottom-six agitator at the NHL level assuming he can add a good 20-25 pounds to his current 160-pound frame.