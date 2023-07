Lind signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Lind was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft after posting 44 points in 43 games with WHL Red Deer. The 18-year-old winger also boasts a strong physical game and decent speed, projecting as a bottom-six NHLer in a few years.