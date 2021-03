Kaskisuo was promoted to the active roster Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Juuse Saros (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Kaskisuo was promoted to serve as Pekka Rinne's backup until Saros returns to action. The 27-year-old spent most of the 2019-20 season in the minors, recording a .909 save percentage across 27 contests with AHL Toronto.