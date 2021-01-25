Kaskisuo will join Nashville's taxi squad with fellow goaltender Connor Ingram entering the player assistance program, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Kaskisuo will be the team's emergency third option while Ingram's unavailable, but he's unlikely to see any game action for the Predators barring an injury to Juuse Saros or Pekka Rinne.
