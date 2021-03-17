Kaskisuo was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday.
Juuse Saros (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, so Kaskisuo was sent to the taxi squad. The 27-year-old made a relief appearance March 11, turning aside all three shots that he faced. He'll continue to travel and practice with the big club while on the taxi squad.
More News
-
Predators' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Joins active roster•
-
Predators' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Set to join taxi squad•
-
Predators' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Waived Saturday•
-
Kasimir Kaskisuo: Lands two-way deal•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Shuffles to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Back up with parent club•