Kaskisuo was waived by the Predators on Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

The 27-year-old Finnish netminder spent most of last season with AHL Toronto, racking up some fairly mediocre stats (2.79 GAA, .909 save percentage). With the Preds set in goal this season with Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne, don't expect to see Kaskisuo at the NHL level anytime soon.