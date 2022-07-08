Kulonummi was selected 84th overall by the Predators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

An offensive-minded defender who can help with the man advantage and generate chances at even strength, Kulonummi posted 29 points in 40 games for Jokerit's U20 Jr. club in his native Finland this past season. Kulonummi's play in his own zone is a work in progress, but he competes fine for a guy who is undersized at about 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. Kulonummi should have a chance to earn regular minutes in Finland's top Liiga league next season, something that will only serve to help his development down the road.