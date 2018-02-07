Predators' Kevin Fiala: Absent from practice
Fiala (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's game-day practice session, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
When asked about Fiala's absence, coach Peter Laviolette stated, "We don't have an update on that," per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site. It's unclear whether the winger is dealing with a personal matter, an injury, or some other reason for not attending the morning skate. What that means for the Switzerland native's status against Toronto on Wednesday remains to be seen.
