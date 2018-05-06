Fiala's expected to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Jets.

Fiala was the hero in Game 2, scoring the double-overtime winner. Despite that accomplishment, the 2014 first-rounder was scratched in favor of veteran Scott Hartnell in Game 4. Fiala's back after that one-game absence, and line rushes at morning skate suggest he'll be placed on a line with Kyle Turris and Craig Smith.