Predators' Kevin Fiala: Back in for Game 5
Fiala's expected to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Jets.
Fiala was the hero in Game 2, scoring the double-overtime winner. Despite that accomplishment, the 2014 first-rounder was scratched in favor of veteran Scott Hartnell in Game 4. Fiala's back after that one-game absence, and line rushes at morning skate suggest he'll be placed on a line with Kyle Turris and Craig Smith.
