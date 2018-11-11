Fiala recorded an assist for the second straight game in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Stars.

After getting off to a slow start this season with zero points in his first six games, Fiala now has seven points in his last 10 and looks to be rounding into form. The 26-year-old Swiss native has bounced around the lineup quite a bit this season, but is now back to skating in his usual spot on the second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith -- two guys with whom he showed a great deal of chemistry last season. If you were holding off putting Fiala into your fantasy lineups due to his early-season struggles, we suggest you consider re-activating him soon, as he appears to be back to his usual productive self.