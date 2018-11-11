Predators' Kevin Fiala: Back on second line
Fiala recorded an assist for the second straight game in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Stars.
After getting off to a slow start this season with zero points in his first six games, Fiala now has seven points in his last 10 and looks to be rounding into form. The 26-year-old Swiss native has bounced around the lineup quite a bit this season, but is now back to skating in his usual spot on the second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith -- two guys with whom he showed a great deal of chemistry last season. If you were holding off putting Fiala into your fantasy lineups due to his early-season struggles, we suggest you consider re-activating him soon, as he appears to be back to his usual productive self.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Bumped up to top line•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Two-point performance in win over Flames•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Demoted to fourth line•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Expectations high following huge preseason game•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Gains valuable playoff experience•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...