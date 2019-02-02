Predators' Kevin Fiala: Bulges twine Friday
Fiala snapped a four-game pointless drought with with a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Now with just nine tallies through 53 games, Fiala may not crack the 20-goal plateau as he did last season, especially without Kyle Turris (lower body) setting him up every night. However, he's still on track to finish in the 45-50 point range, which affords him reasonable fantasy value in most formats. The 22-year-old Swiss winger continues to skate on the Preds' second line with Nick Bonino and Craig Smith.
