Fiala snapped a four-game pointless drought with with a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Now with just nine tallies through 53 games, Fiala may not crack the 20-goal plateau as he did last season, especially without Kyle Turris (lower body) setting him up every night. However, he's still on track to finish in the 45-50 point range, which affords him reasonable fantasy value in most formats. The 22-year-old Swiss winger continues to skate on the Preds' second line with Nick Bonino and Craig Smith.