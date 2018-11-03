Predators' Kevin Fiala: Bumped up to top line
Fiala is expected to play on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen against the Bruins on Saturday.
With the Preds' regular No. 1 right winger Viktor Arvidsson expected to miss a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury, it appears the 22-year-old Fiala will get a chance to fill his spot. With just five points through 13 games, Fiala has been quiet this year, but Saturday will be a great opportunity for him to bust out. He makes for a great last-minute streaming option in daily formats.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Two-point performance in win over Flames•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Demoted to fourth line•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Expectations high following huge preseason game•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Gains valuable playoff experience•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Back in for Game 5•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...