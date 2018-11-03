Fiala is expected to play on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen against the Bruins on Saturday.

With the Preds' regular No. 1 right winger Viktor Arvidsson expected to miss a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury, it appears the 22-year-old Fiala will get a chance to fill his spot. With just five points through 13 games, Fiala has been quiet this year, but Saturday will be a great opportunity for him to bust out. He makes for a great last-minute streaming option in daily formats.