Predators' Kevin Fiala: Career night
Fiala had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
We had hoped for big things from Fiala this season, but so far, it's been a step back. But nights like Saturday show off his talent. It was his first career three-point effort. Fiala's future is bright, but his single-year value is limited unless he can find some consistency .
