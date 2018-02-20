Fiala recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

With 18 goals, 20 assists, 12 power-play points and 134 shots through 57 games, Fiala is having a solid offensive campaign, especially considering it's his first full season in the league. Unfortunately, like most young players, the 21-year-old winger lacks the game-to-game consistency to be a universal fantasy asset. Still, owners who can live with the offensive peaks and valleys will likely be rewarded with solid year-end numbers from Fiala.