Predators' Kevin Fiala: Closing in on 50-point season
Fiala notched an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
It's been a terrific sophomore campaign for Fiala, after finishing with just 16 points as a rookie last season. Now with 47 points in 75 games, he needs just a modest push in the last week of the regular season to crack the 50-point mark. At just 21 years of age, we think the best is yet to come for the Swiss winger, so don't be afraid to lock him up in your keeper leagues.
