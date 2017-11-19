Fiala picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.

The second-line winger has been very consistent of late and is now up to 11 points in 18 games on the season. Fiala hasn't gone longer than three games without appearing on the scoresheet and is building off the 16 points he managed in his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The 21-year-old's top-six gig and role on the power play ensures his offensive skills are getting used to their full potential. He only has one goal on the season and isn't shooting much, but he's been making some great plays and the points should continue rolling in.