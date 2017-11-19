Predators' Kevin Fiala: Collects two helpers Saturday
Fiala picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.
The second-line winger has been very consistent of late and is now up to 11 points in 18 games on the season. Fiala hasn't gone longer than three games without appearing on the scoresheet and is building off the 16 points he managed in his first full NHL season in 2016-17. The 21-year-old's top-six gig and role on the power play ensures his offensive skills are getting used to their full potential. He only has one goal on the season and isn't shooting much, but he's been making some great plays and the points should continue rolling in.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...