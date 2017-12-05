Fiala scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over Boston.

The young winger has now collected four multi-point showings, four goals and 10 points through his past 11 contests. Fiala has oodles of offensive upside and it's translating into more frequent scoresheet appearances of late. It's definitely worth noting that his recent hot streak aligns with Fiala sliding into a second-line gig alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith. The fantasy arrow is currently pointing up for all three.