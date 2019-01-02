Predators' Kevin Fiala: Continues hot trend
Fiala dished out an assist during Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
Fiala set up Craig Smith's opening goal, which went down as the game winner. The young stud has now generated a goal and four assists over the last three games. He should approach the 48-point mark he landed last year, but despite shooting at the same rate as last season, Fiala is on pace for 14 goals, nine shy of 2017-18's total.
