Predators' Kevin Fiala: Could watch Game 4 from press box
Fiala's in line to be scratched from Game 4 against the Jets on Thursday, as the winger stayed on the ice late in the morning session, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
If Fiala sits as expected, Vingan has Scott Hartnell tabbed as the replacement option. The former has two goals in this series, but Fiala was limited to 12:28 of ice time in Game 3 and only mustered one shot on goal. It'll be worth checking on his status closer to pregame warmups to be sure there's not an injury getting in the way of his playing time.
