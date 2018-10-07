Predators' Kevin Fiala: Demoted to fourth line
Fiala spent most of Saturday's game against the Islanders on the fourth line, skating just 10:22 with zero points and no shots on goal.
Last season, Fiala recorded a career-high 48 points as part of the Preds' vaunted second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith, so his current checking-line role definitely takes his fantasy value down a notch or two. However, we wouldn't be surprised if coach Peter Laviolette reunites the "SmUrF" line at some point to try and rekindle some of last year's magic. Put Fiala on your fantasy bench for now, but keep a close eye on his minutes and his linemates. He's just too talented to play on the fourth line all season, so be patient.
