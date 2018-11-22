Predators' Kevin Fiala: Dropped to fourth line
Fiala extended his current point drought to four games Wednesday against the Blues, and played mostly on the fourth line.
Don't look now, but Fiala went from top-six status to checking-line status almost overnight. His ice time was a season-high 20:02 Nov. 15 against the Coyotes, but it plummeted to just 6:41 and 7:09, respectively, in the next two games. Against the Blues, Fiala's ice time was a respectable 13:44, however he still spent most of the game on the fourth line with Frederick Gaudreau and Miikka Salomaki. We don't expect the demotion to be a permanent one, but we still can't recommend Fiala for fantasy purposes right now, at least until he returns to his usual scoring-line role.
