Fiala extended his current point drought to four games Wednesday against the Blues, and played mostly on the fourth line.

Don't look now, but Fiala went from top-six status to checking-line status almost overnight. His ice time was a season-high 20:02 Nov. 15 against the Coyotes, but it plummeted to just 6:41 and 7:09, respectively, in the next two games. Against the Blues, Fiala's ice time was a respectable 13:44, however he still spent most of the game on the fourth line with Frederick Gaudreau and Miikka Salomaki. We don't expect the demotion to be a permanent one, but we still can't recommend Fiala for fantasy purposes right now, at least until he returns to his usual scoring-line role.