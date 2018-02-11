Predators' Kevin Fiala: Finds back of net Saturday
Fiala scored his 18th goal of the season on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.
His third-period goal looked like it might stand up as the winner before Jonathan Drouin got one past Pekka Rinne inside the final two minutes of regulation. Fiala now has five goals in his last five games and nine points (seven goals, two assists) in his last 10, providing the Preds with a much-needed scoring threat outside of the Ryan Johansen-Viktor Arvidsson-Filip Forsberg trio.
