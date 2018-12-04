Predators' Kevin Fiala: Fires home winner
Fiala scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
His tally late in the second period held up as the winner, in large part due to Pekka Rinne's efforts. Fiala now has a relatively modest five goals and 15 points through 28 games on the season, but he does have six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games.
