Fiala scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

His tally late in the second period held up as the winner, in large part due to Pekka Rinne's efforts. Fiala now has a relatively modest five goals and 15 points through 28 games on the season, but he does have six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games.

