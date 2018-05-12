Predators' Kevin Fiala: Gains valuable playoff experience
Fiala wound up with three goals and an assist through 11 games in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Fiala transitioned well to his full-time role in 2017-18, as he produced 23 goals, 25 assists and 13 power-play points over 80 regular-season contests. However, his relative inexperience was evident in the playoffs as Fiala failed to establish an offensive rhythm and Predators coach Peter Laviolette even sent him to the press box for Game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Jets. Growing pains are to be expected from the 21-year-old Swiss national, but fantasy owners should know that Fiala was a first-round (11th overall) draft selection in 2014 and his prime years still lie ahead.
