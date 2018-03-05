Fiala registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.

Now with 42 points in 64 games, Fiala is enjoying a breakout sophomore season with the Preds, and should easily crack the 50-point barrier over the last 17 games of the regular season. Fiala has looked particularly good lately, with six points in his last eight games, lining up with Kyle Turris and Ryan Hartman on the Preds' second line.