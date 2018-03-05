Predators' Kevin Fiala: Helps Preds get past Avs Sunday
Fiala registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche.
Now with 42 points in 64 games, Fiala is enjoying a breakout sophomore season with the Preds, and should easily crack the 50-point barrier over the last 17 games of the regular season. Fiala has looked particularly good lately, with six points in his last eight games, lining up with Kyle Turris and Ryan Hartman on the Preds' second line.
More News
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Chips in two helpers in 5-2 win•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Finds back of net Saturday•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Ready to rock Wednesday•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Absent from practice•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Scores two more in win•
-
Predators' Kevin Fiala: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...