Fiala scored two goals, one on the power play, on two shots while adding two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

It's the second time in the last six games Fiala has struck for two goals, and his 15 on the season is already a new career high. The 21-year-old is giving the Preds some valuable production on their second line, and as long as he's seeing top-six minutes and time with the man advantage, he should remain a fantasy asset down the stretch.