Fiala skated with the newly-acquired Kyle Turris on the second line during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Although Fiala did not register a point in this game, he still saw ice time of 16:02 (including 1:18 on the power play) and fired three shots on goal. Fiala has just seven points on the season thus far (all assists), but if he and Turris can develop a bit of chemistry over the next few games, you should see Fiala add to his scoring totals going forward.