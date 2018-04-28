Fiala was the only Nashville player to score in Friday's 4-1, Game 1 loss to the Jets.

Fiala has only marked the scoresheet in two games starting with the first-round series against the Avalanche, and while he's been starting games on a scoring line, the Swiss national has been averaging fewer than 15 minutes per contest during the playoffs. He'll look to build upon his goal and get the Preds back to the win column in Game 2 on Sunday.